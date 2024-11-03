Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5 billion-$23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.8 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.50. 913,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,167. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.93 and a fifty-two week high of $317.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

