Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5 billion-$23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.8 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $303.50. The company had a trading volume of 913,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.85. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $163.93 and a 12 month high of $317.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

