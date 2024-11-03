QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.77. 250,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 394,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

