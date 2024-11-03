Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $71-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.56 million. Radware also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. 211,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Radware has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $910.76 million, a PE ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radware had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

