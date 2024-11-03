Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

SCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $83.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $865,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 119.6% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

