Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $533.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYAM

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.