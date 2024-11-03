Realta Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

