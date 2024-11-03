Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,967 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

