Realta Investment Advisors Sells 959 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,318,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.15.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.