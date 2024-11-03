Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Reddit from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.72.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,933.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

