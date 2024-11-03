REDW Wealth LLC Sells 377 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after buying an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

