REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $3,081,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

