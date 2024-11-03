Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $219.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

NYSE:RSG opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.81. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $148.36 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

