Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $208.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

NYSE:RSG opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.81. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

