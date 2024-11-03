RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 6,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

RF Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Trading of RF Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.71% of RF Acquisition worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

