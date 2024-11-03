Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 330,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $893,006.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,212.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 330,743 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $893,006.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,212.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 424,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,016 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

