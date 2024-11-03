Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
