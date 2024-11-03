Roku’s (ROKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 238.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

