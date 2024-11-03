Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

