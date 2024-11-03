Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

RSI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $1,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362 over the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,605,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

