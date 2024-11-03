RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 0.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,337. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $627.09 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $793.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

