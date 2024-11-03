Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sabra Health Care REIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.390-1.400 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 3.9 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 8,134,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,569. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

