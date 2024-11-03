Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SGMT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

