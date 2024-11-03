Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.02. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 37.15%.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.