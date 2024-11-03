Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $294.72 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.69 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.27. The stock has a market cap of $281.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

