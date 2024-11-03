SALT Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. SALT has a market cap of $1.00 million and $339.54 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,618.24 or 1.00014585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00053212 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0084759 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $504.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

