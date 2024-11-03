Sanctum Infinity Price Reaches $203.12 on Major Exchanges (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for about $203.12 or 0.00294812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $178.34 million and $1.74 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 877,996 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 877,739.95127735. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 208.75705422 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,415,320.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

