Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SANM stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,760 over the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

