Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
SANM stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,760 over the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
