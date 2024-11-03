Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0001 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $1,395.86 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00010096 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

