Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.00.

Shares of IAG opened at C$114.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.83. The stock has a market cap of C$10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a one year low of C$80.95 and a one year high of C$119.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

