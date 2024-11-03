Scotiabank Lowers Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Price Target to $3.90

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $4.40 to $3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $366,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

