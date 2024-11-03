SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.130-4.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. SharkNinja also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

SN traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,760,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

