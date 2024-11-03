Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Shutterstock by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,578,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 671,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after purchasing an additional 422,942 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,769,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 884,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,503,000 after buying an additional 360,415 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 40.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 529,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

