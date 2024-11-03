Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.28 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $239.48 million and $7.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,046.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.45 or 0.00495904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.00229034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00025896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00067925 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00019741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

