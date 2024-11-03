Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Trading Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 143,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,661,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Silo Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 4,881.57%.
Silo Pharma Company Profile
Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.
