Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,458 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $171,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

