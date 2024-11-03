SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at $130,196,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 333,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,974. The company has a market cap of $465.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

