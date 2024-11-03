Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Head to Head Comparison

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucas GC and Snap”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucas GC $207.60 million 0.44 $10.94 million N/A N/A Snap $4.61 billion 4.51 -$1.32 billion ($0.58) -21.60

Lucas GC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lucas GC and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A Snap -18.49% -35.60% -10.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lucas GC and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 1 22 8 0 2.23

Snap has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Summary

Snap beats Lucas GC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business, as well as provides management consulting services. Lucas GC Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

