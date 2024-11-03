SNDL (SNDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.76 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SNDL Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SNDL opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.98. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNDL Company Profile
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
