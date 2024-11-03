SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.270-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.1 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080-1.090 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.16. 2,056,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

