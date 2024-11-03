Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.
NYSE:SON opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.
