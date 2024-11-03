Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

