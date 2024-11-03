Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.250 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.6 %

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,379. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

