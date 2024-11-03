SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after buying an additional 218,418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,150. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

