Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.56 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

CVS stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

