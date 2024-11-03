Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nutrien by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 663,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 217,893 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

