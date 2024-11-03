Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.46.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

