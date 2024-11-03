Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.