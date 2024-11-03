Stephens Inc. AR Sells 484 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $540.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $486.82 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

