StockNews.com Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.