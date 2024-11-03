StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Price Performance

EXPR stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $187,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Express alerts:

About Express

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.