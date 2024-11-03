StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
EXPR stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $187,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
