Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAP)

Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

LIAP stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

